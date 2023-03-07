Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the WPL 2023 Match 5 between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates from Navi Mumbai.
The onus is now on Capsey and Jemimah and both batswomen have found their feet with Jemimah exhibiting a late cut as the ball beats the fielder at short third man. The current run-rate is exactly 10:00 rpo and with seven more overs to go, Delhi will look to go for the late surge.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad finds a way to pack of Meg Lanning and that’s a huge wicket that has come at a very important stage of the game. Gayakwad slips in a quicker delivery, Lanning rocks back on her backfoot, trying to cut but misses as the ball clatters the stumps. Alice Capsey, however, has taken charge by depositing the spinner just over the long-on boundary for a maximum.
Sophie Ecclestone strikes and the left-arm spinner spins out Marizanne Kapp and that’s a very important wicket from Uttar Pradesh’s point of view. Kapp tried to hit Ecclestone out of the park but got a leading edge as Deepti Sharma settled under the catch at long-on. However, Meg Lanning seems unstoppable at the moment as she first cuts Ecclestone through the point and then employs the sweep shot as the ball runs through the square to the fence.
Kapp drills Deepti Sharma through the covers for a boundary and some sloppy fielding allowed the ball to race away to the fence. The first boundary after the rain resumption and Delhi will hope the break won’t affect their momentum.
Match to resume at 8:30 PM. Covers off, Supersoppers at work!
Rain has arrived in Mumbai and there is a drizzle at the moment. The square is firmly covered and let’s hope it’s a short delay.
Lanning has made full use of the shorter side of the backward square boundary and reaches her half-century with a six in 32 balls. The opener is on a roll and has hit her second fifty to put her side in a very strong position. This is solid start from Delhi and Lanning will look to continue with her good form.
Deepti Sharma into the attack and Marizanne Kapp gets into the act with a classic cover drive with Lanning approaching her half-century. UP needs a couple of wickets to stem the flow of runs as with Lanning on song, the momentum is with Delhi.
Kiran Navgire has pulled out a spectacular catch at the deep to end Shafali Verma’s stay at the wicket. McGrath gets the breakthrough as Shafali flicked a full delivery and thought she had enough bat on it and the ball was travelling but Navgire ran in and put in a fantastic dive to pack off the opener.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been taken to the cleaners as Shafali and Lanning bring the 50-run partnership and end the PowerPlay on a very strong note. Poor first over from Gayakwad as she sparyed the ball and Lanning smashed the left-arm spinner for three boundaries and Uttar Pradesh needs to break this opening stand.
Ismail was asked to bowl her third consecutive over and it proved to be expensive as Lanning pulled her for a maximum over the third man region and then slapped for a boundary. Shafali then threw her hands as the ball landed just short of the fielder at the deep. Expensive over from Ismail.
Shafali Verma joins the party and she has smoked Anjali into the stands for a huge maximum. Makes room and gets underneath the ball and smacks it over the long-off and that’s a huge 81m six. Both openers are now opening up nicely and this has been a good start for Delhi.
Meg Lanning smacks the first six of the match as she times a full delivery from Ismail and the ball just crosses the rope in the long-on region. It was all about timing as Delhi gets rolling after being inserted by Uttar Pradesh.
Anjalai Sarvani partners Shabnim Ismail and she too begins in a decent fashion by giving eight runs from her opening over. Meg Lanning has found the middle of the bat as she pulls Sarvani for her second boundary. Shafali Verma is off the mark with a single.
Shabnim Ismail bowls an excellent first over as she purchases a hint of swing from the track and beats the outside edge of Lanning thrice. Lanning manages to open her account with a gentle guide through the square and a misfield allowed the ball to cross the fence. Shabnim bowls five dot balls in her opening over including an LBW shout but that was going way down the leg side.
Right then Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma stroll out to the middle as the umpires make their way to the middle. The UP Warriorz sprint out and Delhi will be eyeing a bring start after being asked to bat first. With the ball it will be Shabnim Ismail who will start proceedings. Here we go!
We are all set for the clash to begin in just under five minutes and it will be an important one for both the teams. After this match each team would have played two matches each and it will be interesting to see how the points table pans out.
“I don’t really care what we would do first. The wicket looks really good and will be the same throughout. We are going with the same team. Hopefully more of the same, but it is a new day and we have to start well. It is going to be a good challenge for us.”
“We are going to have a bowl. Little bit of green which is rare in India. We have made a large call, Grace Harris sits out and Ismail comes in. We have made an impact call and hopefully Ismail does that tonight. We have some talented local Indian players and that is a benefit. The belief within the group is there and it will be tested tonight against a good Delhi side.”
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
UP Warriorz wins toss, opts to bowl first
“Was fun watching Shafali bat from the other end. It was a lot fun, we were smiling all the time. That’s the great thing about this competition, you get to play with players you wouldn’t have otherwise played with.”
Right then, it’s time for some Aussie firepower as Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals takes on Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz.