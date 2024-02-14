MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024: Beth Mooney to captain Gujarat Giants

Mooney was appointed captain of Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of WPL. However, she had to leave the tournament after the first game due to an injury.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 11:37 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Giants’ cricket team captain Beth Mooney attends a press conference ahead of the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL).
Gujarat Giants’ cricket team captain Beth Mooney attends a press conference ahead of the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL). | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP
infoIcon

Gujarat Giants’ cricket team captain Beth Mooney attends a press conference ahead of the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL). | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP

Gujarat Giants announced on Wednesday that Australian batter Beth Mooney will captain the side in the upcoming Women’s Premier League season, while Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana will be her deputy.

They will be part of the leadership group with head coach Michael Klinger, mentor and advisor Mithali Raj, and assistant coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.

Mooney was appointed captain of Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of WPL. However, she had to leave the tournament after the first game due to an injury.

“I am delighted to be back with Gujarat Giants and grateful for the team’s trust in me. We have a fantastic squad, and I am confident we will put up a good show. It is good WPL will be played in Bengaluru and New Delhi, which are new to the tournament,” said Mooney.

ALSO READ | BCCI likely to send Indian players out of IPL playoffs earlier to New York for T20 World Cup

“The second season of WPL will be another festival of cricket. That Beth is back as skipper is fantastic news, and I will do everything I can to support her. The squad is well-balanced, and we are in a good place as a team,” said Rana.

“Mooney and Rana are stalwarts, and we at Adani Sportsline are delighted to have them leading the team. WPL is an important part of cricketing history, and we are proud to be associated with it. We have some of the best minds in the game working towards a common goal of glory, and I am sure that will be reflected on the field,” said Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline.

Gujarat Giants will open its campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians on February 25.

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

