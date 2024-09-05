MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Chile LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch ARG v CHI; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Argentina and Chile to be played at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 17:33 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, and Julian Alvarez with teammates during training.
Argentina’s Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, and Julian Alvarez with teammates during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina's Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, and Julian Alvarez with teammates during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

World Cup and Copa America holder Argentina will take on Chile in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on Friday at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Argentina is currently top of the qualifying table standings with 15 points after winning five of the six matches it has played so far. Chile on the other hand are struggling in the eighth position with just one win in its six games (two draws and three losses).

The top six teams from the group after all the qualifying matches will gain direct qualification to the World Cup finals to be held in USA, Mexico and Canada, while the seventh placed team will compete in the inter-confederation play-off.

Will Lionel Messi play in the Argentina vs Chile match?

Talisman Lionel Messi will not be available to play in the match after he was left out of the 28-man squad following an ankle injury sustained during last month’s Copa America final in the United States.

River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani was also left out of the squad, as was striker Angel Di Maria, who announced his retirement from the national team after the Copa America.

ALSO READ | Messi left out of Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers squad due to injury

Coach Lionel Scaloni named midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez and striker Valentin Castellanos for the first time, along with young players with few international caps, including Alejandro Garnacho, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Barco and Matias Soule.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Played - 96

Argentina - 63

Chile - 8

Draws - 25

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Argentina: E. Martinez (GK), Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister, Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez, Alvarez

Chile: Arias (GK), Isla, Lichnovsky, Maripan, Mena, Nunez, Pulgar, Echeverria, Osorio, Vargas, Brereton Diaz

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?
The Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on September 6, Friday at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.
Where to watch the Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
The Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India.
You can follow  Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.

