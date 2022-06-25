Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's leading T20I runscorer, overtakes Mithali Raj

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur overtook Mithali Raj as the leading runscorer in women's T20Is while leading the country to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Saturday.

Kaur's 32-ball 31 helped India seal a five-wicket win in the 2nd T20I, taking her run tally in the format to 2372 runs in 111 innings. Mithali Raj finished with 2364 runs in 84 innings.

READ | IND vs SL, 2ND T20I LIVE SCORE

Kaur's milestone comes at the back of the 33-year-old taking over the captaincy of the Indian side in all formats.

The game also marked a milestone for her deputy, Smriti Mandhana, who became the third Indian woman and second fastest Indian woman to score 2000 T20I runs.