Women's World Cup Live: Australia vs England - Ashes replay in CWC as Heather Knight & Co. begin title defence, ENG choose to bowl

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between Australia and England in Hamilton on Saturday.



LIVE:

Gardner (due to COVID-19) and Sophie Molineux (injury) missing for Australia



Toss: England have won the toss and choose to bowl first.

Playing XI



AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown



ENGLAND: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Dani Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole



How have the teams fared in the World Cup so far:

AUS: The most successful nation in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup history, Australia have lifted the trophy six times and won 70 of their 84 matches along the way.

Victory on home soil in 1988 was Australia’s third in a row and the star bowler from that all-conquering era, Lynn Fulston, remains the competition’s leading overall wicket-taker with 39 to her name.

More recently, Karen Rolton’s fine form with the bat in 2005 earned her the Player of the Tournament prize while Meg Lanning averaged 82.00 in 2017.

ENG: England kept up their record of winning every ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup they have hosted by lifting the trophy in the most dramatic of circumstances in 2017.

Anya Shrubsole’s incredible six-wicket haul turned the final on its head against India at a sold-out Lord’s and secured England’s fourth success in this competition.

Just one has come overseas but it was memorable as a side led by Charlotte Edwards won on Australian soil in 2009, Claire Taylor scoring 324 runs and Laura Marsh taking 16 wickets – both tournament highs.



6 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #3 will see defending champion England take on favourites Australia.



There is another game on as well - Bangladesh takes on South Africa - you can follow that here: Women's World Cup Live: Bangladesh vs South Africa - SA 90/3 - Ritu Moni shines, Luus-du Preez under pressure

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.