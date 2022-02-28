Women's World Cup 2022: Full squads of all teams

The 2022 ODI Women's World Cup (CWC 2022) gets underway in New Zealand from March 4.

A total of 31 games will be played among eight teams during the marquee event, including three knockout games, to determine the new World Champion.

Here's a look at the squads of all participating teams in this edition of the tournament.

INDIA: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: S. Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur



PAKISTAN: Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk)

Travelling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan



ENGLAND: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt

Travelling reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers

AUSTRALIA: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes (VC), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Travelling reserves: Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne

NEW ZEALAND: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Travelling reserves: Molly Penfold

WEST INDIES: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman and Rashada Williams.

Travelling Reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow

BANGLADESH: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin

Travelling Reserves: Nuzhat Tasnia, Sanjida Akter

SOUTH AFRICA: Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty (wk)

Traveling reserves: Raisibe Ntozakhe, Nadine de Klerk, Andrie Steyn