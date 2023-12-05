IND-W vs ENG-W: Focus on fitness, fielding and use of DRS as India Women enter new era under coach Amol Muzumdar

Ahead of his maiden assignment as the head coach of India’s women’s team, Amol Muzumdar has ensured that the players are well accustomed to the Decision Review System (DRS) - that will be implemented during the bilateral series against England, beginning on Wednesday.

Though the DRS is common in the women’s ICC events and was also used during the Women’s Premier League last season, it has not been used for bilateral series at home so far. However, Muzumdar wants his team to optimise the DRS challenge.

“We’ve already had a discussion on this. And we do have a DRS committee in place to deal with that. It’s an important aspect of the game no doubt, and I believe it could be a game or even a series changer. So, every small aspect will be taken care of,” Muzumdar said on the eve of the first T20I.

Though he did not reveal the names of the four players who will be in-charge of making the DRS calls for the team, the head coach insisted that it will be done on a rotational basis, so that everyone gets an idea.

In the past, fielding has been an area of concern for India, and Muzumdar made it clear that there will be no compromises on fitness and fielding.

“We have already had fitness tests at the NCA, and they (fitness parameters) are already in place and we will follow them religiously. There will be three tests in a season. It will be followed rigorously going forward,” Muzumdar said.

With the T20I World Cup set to be held in Bangladesh next year, every series is crucial.

“We are moving towards the goal. Every series and match will have its own importance and the series against England and Australia will count a lot. We had a chat about it with the team and they are all raring to go. Every step that we take (here on) is (about) moving towards the World Cup,” Muzumdar said.