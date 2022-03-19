IND v AUS Women's World Cup 2022 live score: Australia wins toss, chooses to bowl

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the contest between India and Australia in the Women's World Cup [CWC 2022].



TOSS UPDATE: Australia wins the toss, chooses to bowl.

One change in the Indian line-up: Shafali Verma comes in place of Deepti Sharma. One change for Australia, too: Annabel Sutherland makes way for D'Arcy Brown.

PLAYING XI

Australia : Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

India : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

No match has been played at Eden Park, Auckland, in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Here are stats for Women's ODIs played at the venue.

Matches played: 6 Batting first won: 3 Batting second won: 3 Highest total: 247 Lowest total: 138

IND-W vs AUS-W DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jess Jonassen

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

INDIA:

Beat Pakistan by 107 runs

Lost to New Zealand by 62 runs

Beat West Indies by 155 runs

Lost to England by four wickets

AUSTRALIA:

Beat England by 12 runs

Beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Beat New Zealand by 141 runs

Beat West Indies by seven wickets

5:00 AM: Today, India takes on Australia in a crucial fixture at Eden Park, Auckland. We'll bring you live updates from the match.

