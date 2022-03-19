Women's Cricket IND v AUS Women's World Cup 2022 live score: Australia wins toss, chooses to bowl Catch live cricket score updates from the Women's World Cup contest between Australia and India. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 March, 2022 06:09 IST Mithali Raj will want end her run of poor form in the Women's World Cup. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 March, 2022 06:09 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the contest between India and Australia in the Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. TOSS UPDATE: Australia wins the toss, chooses to bowl. One change in the Indian line-up: Shafali Verma comes in place of Deepti Sharma. One change for Australia, too: Annabel Sutherland makes way for D'Arcy Brown.PLAYING XIAustralia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.--No match has been played at Eden Park, Auckland, in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Here are stats for Women's ODIs played at the venue.Matches played: 6Batting first won: 3Batting second won: 3Highest total: 247Lowest total: 138 IND-W vs AUS-W DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Alyssa HealyBatters: Smriti Mandhana, Rachael Haynes, Beth MooneyAll-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet KaurBowlers: Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jess JonassenTOURNAMENT SO FARINDIA:Beat Pakistan by 107 runsLost to New Zealand by 62 runsBeat West Indies by 155 runsLost to England by four wicketsAUSTRALIA:Beat England by 12 runsBeat Pakistan by seven wicketsBeat New Zealand by 141 runsBeat West Indies by seven wickets5:00 AM: Today, India takes on Australia in a crucial fixture at Eden Park, Auckland. We'll bring you live updates from the match. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) Where to watch - Live Streaming detailsThe ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. The India vs Australia match will begin at 6:30 AM IST.