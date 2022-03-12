Women's World Cup 2022: Centurions Mandhana, Harmanpreet shine as IND thrashes WI by 155 runs

India rode on brilliant centuries from opener Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur to beat West Indies by 155 runs and register its second win in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 here on Saturday.

Batting first, Mandhana (123 off 119 balls) and Kaur (109 off 107 balls)stitched a 184-run stand to power India to its highest World Cup score, 317 for eight in 50 overs.

And then the Indians produced a cohesive bowling effort to bundle out West Indies for 162 in 40.3 overs.

Sneh Rana (three for 22) and Meghna Singh (two for 27) shared five wickets between them, while other three bowlers, including veteran Jhulan Goswami (one for 43) also chipped in with a wicket each.

Deandra Dottin (62) top-scored for West Indies, while her opening partner Hayley Matthews made a quick 43 as the duo shared a century stand for the opening wicket.

But once they departed, the West Indies innings fell apart.

Earlier, Mandhana smashed her fifth ODI hundred, which was studded with 13 fours and two sixes, while Kaur had 10 hits to the fence and two maximums in her fourth ton and the first since hitting an unbeaten 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

The duo took India across the 300-run mark after skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat. This was also India's highest partnership for any wicket at the Women's World Cup. For WI, Anisa Mohammed was the most successful bowler, taking two for 59.