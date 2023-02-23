India vs Australia Dream 11 prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal: IND-W vs AUS-W predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

India and Australia will square off in the much-anticipated first semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday.

Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the semifinal played between India and Australia.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia LIVE Streaming info, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: When and where to watch IND vs AUS today

PREDICTED XI

⦿ India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav.

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav. ⦿ Australia: Beth Mooney(wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Dream 11 prediction Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Beth Mooney Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, Tahila McGrath, Smriti Mandhana (vc) All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c) Bowlers: Renuka Thakur, Megan Schutt Team Composition: IND 5:6 AUS Credits Left: 2.0

ALSO READ: India vs Australia head-to-head record, Women’s T20 World Cup: IND-W vs AUS-W most runs, wickets, overall stats