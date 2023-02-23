Women's Cricket

India vs Australia Dream 11 prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal: IND-W vs AUS-W predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the semifinal played between India and Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
23 February, 2023 12:01 IST
FILE PHOTO: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the semifinal played between India and Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday.

India and Australia will square off in the much-anticipated first semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday.

Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the semifinal played between India and Australia.

PREDICTED XI

  • ⦿India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav.
  • ⦿Australia: Beth Mooney(wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Dream 11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Beth Mooney
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, Tahila McGrath, Smriti Mandhana (vc)
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c)
Bowlers: Renuka Thakur, Megan Schutt
Team Composition: IND 5:6 AUS Credits Left: 2.0

Teams:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.
Australia: Beth Mooney(w), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth

