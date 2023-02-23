Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal, Sneh Rana named replacement

In what could be a massive blow to the Indian team, Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia in Cape Town on Thursday due to illness. The Event Technical Committee has approved Sneh Rana as a replacement for Vastrakar.Vastrakar was ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

There were also reports claiming that India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could be unavailable for the semifinal but she is expected to be fit to lead the side.

Australia is a five-time champion, while India has made it to the final just once in seven editions.

India and Australia had clashed in the final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne. The host side won the match by 85 runs.

India has been unable to beat Australia in its last 11 matches.

The Australia women’s cricket team won all its four group matches, while India finished second in its group with one loss and three wins. India lost its only match against England, which will play in the second semifinal on Friday against South Africa.