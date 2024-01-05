India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?

After India won the one-off Test and Australia swept the ODI series 3-0, the two nations will clash in a three-match T20I series starting January 5.

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, January 5 at 7 pm IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I match will be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

SQUADS India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham