IND-W vs AUS-W Super Over HIGHLIGHTS: India Women beats Australia Women in thriller, records highest score in women’s Super Over 

India women tied the second T20I to play out a sensational win during its first Super Over appearance against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Chasing a mammoth 188-run target, India could only manage to equal Australia’s total, with a last-ball boundary from all-rounder Devika Vaidya. This meant, the game trickled into a first-ever Super Over for Harmanpreet Kaur’s team.
Meanwhile, in the Super Over, Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana opened. Richa, after hitting a six off the very first delivery of Heather Graham, played one right back at the bowler.
Harmanpreet Kaur, who came in next, carved a slower one to point to pick up a single. Mandhana took charge after to slam a four over point and six over deep cover. The last delivery was pulled away towards leg-side for three runs.
India’s 20/1 is the highest score in a Super Over in women’s cricket.
In reply, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner opened Australia’s chase. Healy sent the first ball flying though cover for a four and followed it up with a single against India seamer Renuka Thakur. Thakur then removed Gardner for a golden duck as she holed out to long-off. Tahlia McGrath, who walked in next, could only manage a single off her first delivery - leaving Australia needing 15 runs from two balls.
While Healy struck a six and a four off the remaining two deliveries, India inflicted Australia’s first defeat in T20Is in 2022.
SUPER OVER BALL-BY-BALL
India Women 20/1 in 1 over
- ⦿6 - Heather Graham to Richa Ghosh
- ⦿W - Heather Graham to Richa Ghosh, OUT
- ⦿ 1 - Heather Graham to Harmanpreet Kaur
- ⦿4 - Heather Graham to Smriti Mandhana
- ⦿6 - Heather Graham to Smriti Mandhana
- ⦿ 3 - Heath Graham to Smriti Mandhana
Australia Women 16/1 in 1 over
- ⦿4 - Renuka Singh to Alyssa Healy
- ⦿ 1 - Renuka Singh to Alyssa Healy
- ⦿W - Renuka Singh to Ash Gardner, OUT
- ⦿ 1 - Renuka Singh to Tahlia McGrath
- ⦿4 - Renuka Singh to Alyssa Healy
- ⦿6 - Renuka Singh to Alyssa Healy