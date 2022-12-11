IND-W vs AUS-W Super Over HIGHLIGHTS: India Women beats Australia Women in thriller, records highest score in women’s Super Over 

India women tied the second T20I to play out a sensational win during its first Super Over appearance against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth 188-run target, India could only manage to equal Australia’s total, with a last-ball boundary from all-rounder Devika Vaidya. This meant, the game trickled into a first-ever Super Over for Harmanpreet Kaur’s team.

Meanwhile, in the Super Over, Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana opened. Richa, after hitting a six off the very first delivery of Heather Graham, played one right back at the bowler.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who came in next, carved a slower one to point to pick up a single. Mandhana took charge after to slam a four over point and six over deep cover. The last delivery was pulled away towards leg-side for three runs.

India’s 20/1 is the highest score in a Super Over in women’s cricket.

India ends an Australian winning streak AGAIN.



Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. hand Australia its first women's T20I loss this year. #INDvAUS | #TeamIndia | #WomensCricketpic.twitter.com/TGKxvHbkl4 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 11, 2022

In reply, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner opened Australia’s chase. Healy sent the first ball flying though cover for a four and followed it up with a single against India seamer Renuka Thakur. Thakur then removed Gardner for a golden duck as she holed out to long-off. Tahlia McGrath, who walked in next, could only manage a single off her first delivery - leaving Australia needing 15 runs from two balls.

While Healy struck a six and a four off the remaining two deliveries, India inflicted Australia’s first defeat in T20Is in 2022.

SUPER OVER BALL-BY-BALL

India Women 20/1 in 1 over

⦿ 6 - Heather Graham to Richa Ghosh

⦿ W - Heather Graham to Richa Ghosh, OUT

⦿ 1 - Heather Graham to Harmanpreet Kaur

1 - Heather Graham to Harmanpreet Kaur ⦿ 4 - Heather Graham to Smriti Mandhana

⦿ 6 - Heather Graham to Smriti Mandhana

⦿ 3 - Heath Graham to Smriti Mandhana

Australia needs 21 runs to win the second T20I. India's total is the highest super over score in the women's game. #INDvAUS | #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/zqLIF3ys62 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 11, 2022

Australia Women 16/1 in 1 over