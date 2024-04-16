IPL 2024: ‘Offensive batting rather than defensive bowling will secure title for a team,’ says DC coach Ponting

Four of the five all-time highest Indian Premier Totals have come this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad have accounted for the top-two (287 and 277), Kolkata Knight Riders the third (272) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru the fifth (262).

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting opined that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be won by the side that is most willing to take on the bowling in such belligerent fashion.

“The Impact Player rule is having a big effect on how teams are batting,” Ponting said, ahead of Wednesday’s game against Gujarat Titans. “You saw how Travis [Head] batted [versus RCB]. You cannot bat that way unless you have confidence in the batters underneath you and unless you bat deep.

“Quite often, big tournaments like the IPL and Big Bash League have been won by the best defensive bowling teams. With the way things are going here, it looks like it will be won by the team that is most willing to post big scores. Potentially more attacking batting is going to win the IPL than defensive bowling.

Ponting also addressed his team’s death bowling woes, with South African Anrich Nortje in particular, leaking runs aplenty.

“Looking through the stats, I think there are only three teams that are going at under-10 at the death. And if you go for say 13, the difference is huge in that phase. But it is a difference of just one or two balls. With the T20 game, that is how crucial every ball is. We know we have to tighten up and trust me, we are working really hard.”