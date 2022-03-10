IND-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup Live Score: India elects to bowl; Yastika Bhatia replaces Shafali Verma in Playing XI

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and Dhruva Prasad bringing you the latest from the WC game between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday.

IND-W vs NZ-W PLAYING XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen.

PITCH REPORT: The pitch is a different than the one used for the England vs Australia game. A bit dry and Craig McMillan reckons 240 will be a good score on this wicket.

WHAT THE CAPTAINS SAID

Mithali Raj: We will have a bowl. Looks a good wicket and later on, there could be dew which will make batting easier. We depend a lot on spinners, so better to bowl first. One change - Yastika (Bhatia) replaces Shafali (Verma) at the top.

Sophie Devine: We would have batted first anyway. We did play India well in the recent series. We were able to put together complete performances and that's something we've been speaking about for a while. It's now about replicating it today. Same team for us.

TOSS: Mithali Raj has won the toss and India will bowl first. In the only change for India, opener Shafali Verma is out and Yastika Bhatia comes in.

5:55 AM: India has lost both its WODIs at Seddon Park, the venue for today's game. Out of the 11 WODIs played at the venue so far, five of the 11 games have been won by the team batting first.

5:50 AM: India is coming off a commanding 107-run victory over arch-rival Pakistan while New Zealand suffered a three-run loss against the West Indies before bouncing back with a nine-wicket demolition of Bangladesh. However, in the recently concluded WODI series between India and New Zealand, the White Ferns thrashed the Mithali Raj-led side 4-1. New Zealand also has the wood over the Indian women in the format with 32 wins from 53 matches. The last time the sides met at the ICC World Cup was in 2017, when the Women in Blue gave New Zealand a 186-run drubbing, dismissing their opponent for just 79.

STAT ALERT: Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (38) needs two wickets to surpass Lynn Fullston (39) and become the leading wicket-taker in World Cups. Goswami already has the most number of wickets in all WODIs, with 247 scalps from 196 matches.

5:00 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #8 will see India take on host New Zealand

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

