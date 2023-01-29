India beat England by 7 wickets to win the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. This is the first ICC trophy India has won in women’s cricket.

Here’s how social media reacted to the historic win.

Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, was quick to share a message of congratulation to the victorious side. He even shared plans of a celebration in Ahmedabad.

Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren't overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration.@BCCI@BCCIWomen — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

Dinesh Karthik pointed out the parallels between the men’s U19 and now the Women’s U19 triumph. Does this mean a similar spike for Indian women’s cricket? Fingers crossed!

India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup...That rings a bell!



Congratulations 🇮🇳🥳#U19T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/Csl4tRXo07 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 29, 2023

VVS Laxman tipped his hat to the support staff who are behind this scenes in this victory.

Fantastic display by Shafali and her team to lift the inaugural Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup! Many congratulations to the players and the support staff for a fabulous campaign. Ahead of the WPL, a huge shot in the arm for women's cricket in India. #U19T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2023

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wished the team for their historic triumph.

Congratulations to the Women's under 19 team for winning the World Cup .. it's a great stepping stone for the girls to take their game to the higher level .@BCCIWomen .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 29, 2023

Former India captain, Mithali Raj, who led India to two World Cup finals including one in South Africa in 2005, reminded the players to treasure every moment.