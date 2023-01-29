Women's Cricket

India wins U19 Women’s T20 World Cup - Wishes pour in from Neeraj Chopra, Sourav Ganguly and more

India beat England by 7 wickets in the final to win the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Here are some of the best reactions to this historic triumph on social media.

Team Sportstar
29 January, 2023 20:02 IST
This is the first ICC trophy India has won in women’s cricket. 

India beat England by 7 wickets to win the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. This is the first ICC trophy India has won in women’s cricket.

Here’s how social media reacted to the historic win.

Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, was quick to share a message of congratulation to the victorious side. He even shared plans of a celebration in Ahmedabad.

Dinesh Karthik pointed out the parallels between the men’s U19 and now the Women’s U19 triumph. Does this mean a similar spike for Indian women’s cricket? Fingers crossed!

VVS Laxman tipped his hat to the support staff who are behind this scenes in this victory.

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wished the team for their historic triumph.

Former India captain, Mithali Raj, who led India to two World Cup finals including one in South Africa in 2005, reminded the players to treasure every moment.

