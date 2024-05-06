MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs BAN-W, 4th T20I: India beats Bangladesh by 56 runs in rain-curtailed encounter, takes 4-0 series lead

Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh steered India to 122 for six in 14 overs before Deepti Sharma (2/13) and Radha Yadav (1/12) restricted Bangladesh to 68 for seven

Published : May 06, 2024 21:01 IST , SYLHET - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur playing a reverse sweep.
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur playing a reverse sweep. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur playing a reverse sweep. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

India continued its dominant run against Bangladesh with a 56-run win via Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain curtailed fourth women’s T20 here on Monday.

A late start and then over an hour-long delay due to persistent rain and hail meant that the contest had to be shortened.

Harmanpreet Kaur (38) and Richa Ghosh (24) shared a 44-run stand to help India post 122 for 6 against Bangladesh after persistent rain reduced the contest to 14 overs a side.

The host had to chase 125 in 14 overs under the DLS method to secure its first win of the series.

ALSO READ | England Women’s cricket coach Jon Lewis using AI to pick team

But the batters, barring opener Dilara Akter (21), Rubya Haider (13) and Shorifa Khatun (11 not out), failed to reach double digits as they kept losing wicket in clusters.

India handed a maiden debut to 33-year-old leg spinner Asha Shobhana, who returned with figures of 2/18 in three overs.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma (2/13) picked two wickets while Radha Yadav (1/12) and pacer Pooja Vastrakar (1/15) accounted for one batter each as India restricted Bangladesh to 68/7.

India leads the five match series 4-0.

Earlier, playing her 300th international game, Kaur stitched a crucial partnership with the big-hitting Ghosh (24) to inflate India’s total. The duo came out after the rain break with positive intent and shared as many as eight boundaries and a six in a span of 28 deliveries.

India lost opener Shafali Verma (2) early on. Shorifa Khatun bowled a fuller length ball and the opener tried to clear the in-field but couldn’t middle it as the ball went flying in the hands of Ritu Moni at extra cover.

Dayalan Hemlatha (22) smashed a couple of fours and sixes before her rampage was stopped by Marufa Akter, who trapped the Indian leg before wicket.

Play was stopped with India at 48/2 in 5.5 overs.

Smriti Mandhana (22) restarted the game by hitting a classy boundary. But the opener, who looked scratchy throughout her innings, couldn’t stay in the middle for long, falling victim to Rabeya Khan.

That is when Ghosh (24) and Kaur joined forces to inflate India’s total before Ghosh was caught at long off. Kaur to was run out in the last over.

