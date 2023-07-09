IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I: India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2023 series live streaming info, when and where to watch

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the first T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

When will IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on Sunday, July 9.

What time will IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I start?

The first T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website. There is no LIVE television broadcast of the match in India.

Where will IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.