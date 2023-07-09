MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I: India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2023 series live streaming info, when and where to watch

IND-W vs BAN-W: Here are all the live streaming details for the first T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women in Mirpur on Sunday.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 09:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Smriti Mandhana in action.
India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the first T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

When will IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on Sunday, July 9.

What time will IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I start?

The first T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website. There is no LIVE television broadcast of the match in India.

Where will IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

THE SQUADS
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain, wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

