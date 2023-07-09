IND-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs Bangladesh Women stats; most runs, wickets

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the first T20I of a three-match bilateral series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

The Women in Blue have a favourable head-to-head record against Bangladesh, having won 11 out of 13 T20Is played between the sides.

The last Bangladesh Women beat India in a T20I was back in 2018 in the T20 Asia Cup final in Kuala Lumpur.

IND-W VS BAN-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS Matches played: 13 India Women won: 11 Bangladesh Women won: 2 Last result: India Women won by 59 runs (Sylhet; October 2022) Last five results: India Women won - 3; Bangladesh Women won - 2

Bangladesh Women have never managed to beat India in a T20I at home, having lost all five games played between the sides so far in Bangladesh.

IND-W VS BAN-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS IN BANGLADESH Matches played: 5 India Women won: 5 Bangladesh Women won: 0 Last result: India Women won by 59 runs (Sylhet; October 2022)

IND-W VS BAN-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS IND-W (highest score) vs BAN-W: 163/5 (20) - India Women won by 72 runs IND-W (lowest score) vs BAN-W: 101/1 (20) - India Women won by 16 runs BAN-W (highest score) vs IND-W: 142/3 (19.4) - BAN Women won by 7 wkts BAN-W (lowest score) vs IND-W: 54 (18.2) - BAN Women lost by 64 runs IND-W (highest individual score) vs BAN-W: Harmanpreet Kaur 77 (59) IND-W (best bowling) vs BAN-W: Sravanthi Naidu 4/9 (3) BAN-W (highest individual score) v IND-W: Fargana Hoque 52* (46) BAN-W (best bowling) vs IND-W: Salma Khatun 3/12 (4)

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur leads the run charts in T20Is between the two sides while Poonam Yadav tops the list for most wickets.

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS BAN-W T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average HS Strike Rate Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) 12 284 31.55 77 110.07 Mithali Raj (IND) 7 213 53.25 55* 94.24 Fargana Hoque (BAN) 11 167 16.70 52* 68.44

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS BAN-W T20IS