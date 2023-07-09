IND-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs Bangladesh Women stats; most runs, wickets

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the first T20I of a three-match bilateral series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.
The Women in Blue have a favourable head-to-head record against Bangladesh, having won 11 out of 13 T20Is played between the sides.
The last Bangladesh Women beat India in a T20I was back in 2018 in the T20 Asia Cup final in Kuala Lumpur.
IND-W VS BAN-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS
Bangladesh Women have never managed to beat India in a T20I at home, having lost all five games played between the sides so far in Bangladesh.
IND-W VS BAN-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS IN BANGLADESH
IND-W VS BAN-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur leads the run charts in T20Is between the two sides while Poonam Yadav tops the list for most wickets.
MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS BAN-W T20IS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|HS
|Strike Rate
|Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)
|12
|284
|31.55
|77
|110.07
|Mithali Raj (IND)
|7
|213
|53.25
|55*
|94.24
|Fargana Hoque (BAN)
|11
|167
|16.70
|52*
|68.44
MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS BAN-W T20IS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Poonam Yadav (IND)
|9
|20
|4.00
|6.80
|4/9
|Rumana Ahmed (BAN)
|13
|13
|6.52
|21.84
|3/21
|Salma Khatun (BAN)
|13
|12
|5.42
|19.00
|3/12
