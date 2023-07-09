MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs Bangladesh Women stats; most runs, wickets

IND-W vs BAN-W: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the three-match T20I series between India Women and Bangladesh Women.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 09:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jemimah Rodrigues of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Jemimah Rodrigues of India in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jemimah Rodrigues of India in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the first T20I of a three-match bilateral series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

The Women in Blue have a favourable head-to-head record against Bangladesh, having won 11 out of 13 T20Is played between the sides.

The last Bangladesh Women beat India in a T20I was back in 2018 in the T20 Asia Cup final in Kuala Lumpur.

IND-W VS BAN-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS
Matches played: 13
India Women won: 11
Bangladesh Women won: 2
Last result: India Women won by 59 runs (Sylhet; October 2022)
Last five results: India Women won - 3; Bangladesh Women won - 2

Bangladesh Women have never managed to beat India in a T20I at home, having lost all five games played between the sides so far in Bangladesh.

IND-W VS BAN-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS IN BANGLADESH
Matches played: 5
India Women won: 5
Bangladesh Women won: 0
Last result: India Women won by 59 runs (Sylhet; October 2022)
IND-W VS BAN-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
IND-W (highest score) vs BAN-W: 163/5 (20) - India Women won by 72 runs
IND-W (lowest score) vs BAN-W: 101/1 (20) - India Women won by 16 runs
BAN-W (highest score) vs IND-W: 142/3 (19.4) - BAN Women won by 7 wkts
BAN-W (lowest score) vs IND-W: 54 (18.2) - BAN Women lost by 64 runs
IND-W (highest individual score) vs BAN-W: Harmanpreet Kaur 77 (59)
IND-W (best bowling) vs BAN-W: Sravanthi Naidu 4/9 (3)
BAN-W (highest individual score) v IND-W: Fargana Hoque 52* (46)
BAN-W (best bowling) vs IND-W: Salma Khatun 3/12 (4)

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur leads the run charts in T20Is between the two sides while Poonam Yadav tops the list for most wickets.

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS BAN-W T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average HS Strike Rate
Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) 12 284 31.55 77 110.07
Mithali Raj (IND) 7 213 53.25 55* 94.24
Fargana Hoque (BAN) 11 167 16.70 52* 68.44

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS BAN-W T20IS

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Poonam Yadav (IND) 9 20 4.00 6.80 4/9
Rumana Ahmed (BAN) 13 13 6.52 21.84 3/21
Salma Khatun (BAN) 13 12 5.42 19.00 3/12

