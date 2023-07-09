IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads

India Women and Bangladesh Women will clash in the first T20I of a three-match bilateral series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was last in action at the T20 World Cup in South Africa where it endured a narrow loss to Australia in the semifinal.

Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh are not part of this side due to injury and fitness issues.

The seasoned Deepti Sharma will be expected to play the finisher’s role in Ghosh’s absence with Pooja Vastrakar and Amanjot Kaur also needing to chip in with quickfire knocks. Yastika Bhatia and the uncapped Uma Chetry are the two wicketkeeping options in the side.

The absence of left-arm spinners Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad can hand maiden caps to 20-year-old Anusha Bareddy and Rashi Kanojiya.

IND-W VS BAN-W PREDICTED XI INDIA WOMEN Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Anusha Bareddy/Rashi Kanojiya. BANGLADESH WOMEN Murshida Khatun, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter.

IND-W VS BAN-W DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Yastika Bhatia Batters: Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (c), Salma Khatun Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani Team Composition: BD-W 3:8 IND-W Credits Left: 8.5

THE SQUADS INDIA WOMEN Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani. BANGLADESH WOMEN Nigar Sultana (c, wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND-W VS BAN-W 1ST T20I LIVE?

The first T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website. The match will not be telecast LIVE in India.