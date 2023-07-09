IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads

India Women and Bangladesh Women will clash in the first T20I of a three-match bilateral series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was last in action at the T20 World Cup in South Africa where it endured a narrow loss to Australia in the semifinal.
Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh are not part of this side due to injury and fitness issues.
The seasoned Deepti Sharma will be expected to play the finisher’s role in Ghosh’s absence with Pooja Vastrakar and Amanjot Kaur also needing to chip in with quickfire knocks. Yastika Bhatia and the uncapped Uma Chetry are the two wicketkeeping options in the side.
The absence of left-arm spinners Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad can hand maiden caps to 20-year-old Anusha Bareddy and Rashi Kanojiya.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND-W VS BAN-W 1ST T20I LIVE?
The first T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website. The match will not be telecast LIVE in India.
