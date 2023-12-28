IND-W vs AUS-W: Jemimah Rodrigues battles ill-health, records second-highest career score during 1st ODI

Jemimah Rodrigues battled through ill-health and searing humidity on her way to a second-best career score in One-Day International score during India’s 1st ODI against Australia in Mumbai on Thursday.

Jemimah scored 82 runs from 77 deliveries to help India cross 250 runs. She saw her end trying to take on Ashleigh Gardner and holing out at long off.

The 23-year-old’s best in the format came against Bangladesh in July 2023 when she scored 86 runs off 78 deliveries.

Walking in to bat with India three-down at 57 runs in the 13th over, Jemimah struck partnerships with Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar during her stay.

During the innings, Jemimah was seen walking out of the field during a drinks break to receive treatment.