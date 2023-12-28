MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs AUS-W: Jemimah Rodrigues battles ill-health, records second-highest career score during 1st ODI

Walking in to bat with India three-down at 57 runs in the 13th over, Jemimah struck partnerships with Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar during her stay.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 16:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jemimah Rodrigues gets treatment during her innings against Australia.
Jemimah Rodrigues gets treatment during her innings against Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Jemimah Rodrigues gets treatment during her innings against Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Jemimah Rodrigues battled through ill-health and searing humidity on her way to a second-best career score in One-Day International score during India’s 1st ODI against Australia in Mumbai on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia 1st ODI

Jemimah scored 82 runs from 77 deliveries to help India cross 250 runs. She saw her end trying to take on Ashleigh Gardner and holing out at long off.

The 23-year-old’s best in the format came against Bangladesh in July 2023 when she scored 86 runs off 78 deliveries.

Walking in to bat with India three-down at 57 runs in the 13th over, Jemimah struck partnerships with Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar during her stay.

During the innings, Jemimah was seen walking out of the field during a drinks break to receive treatment.

Related Topics

Jemimah Rodrigues /

India Women /

Australia Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W: India records highest score against Australia during 1st ODI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W: Jemimah Rodrigues battles ill-health, records second-highest career score during 1st ODI
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Bumrah bowls Rabada straight after Lunch; South Africa eight-down vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: AUS-W needs to 283 runs to win in 50 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters clinches narrow win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W: India records highest score against Australia during 1st ODI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W: Jemimah Rodrigues battles ill-health, records second-highest career score during 1st ODI
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: AUS-W needs to 283 runs to win in 50 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI: India aims to find right balance against Australia with World Cup in mind
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W: India records highest score against Australia during 1st ODI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W: Jemimah Rodrigues battles ill-health, records second-highest career score during 1st ODI
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Bumrah bowls Rabada straight after Lunch; South Africa eight-down vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: AUS-W needs to 283 runs to win in 50 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters clinches narrow win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment