Women's WC Women's Cricket Jhulan Goswami breaks record for most wickets in ICC World Cup history The 39-year-old, who had equalled the tally of Australia's Lyn Fullston against New Zealand on Thursday, claimed her 40th scalp to go one clear and sit on top of the pile. Team Sportstar 12 March, 2022 13:04 IST FILE PHOTO: India pace veteran Jhulan Goswami now has the most number of wickets in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 12 March, 2022 13:04 IST India's pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur pair for India's biggest partnership in Women's World Cup historyThe 39-year-old, who had equalled Australian Lyn Fullston's tally of 39 wickets against New Zealand on Thursday, went one clear with the wicket of Anisa Mohammed - her 40th victim in Women's World Cups. Goswami is also the leading wicket-taker in all Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs) with 249 wickets in 198 matches. The veteran pacer also has 44 Test and 56 T20I wickets under her belt. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :