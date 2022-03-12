Jhulan Goswami breaks record for most wickets in ICC World Cup history

India's pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

The 39-year-old, who had equalled Australian Lyn Fullston's tally of 39 wickets against New Zealand on Thursday, went one clear with the wicket of Anisa Mohammed - her 40th victim in Women's World Cups.

Goswami is also the leading wicket-taker in all Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs) with 249 wickets in 198 matches. The veteran pacer also has 44 Test and 56 T20I wickets under her belt.