Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur pair for India's biggest partnership in Women's World Cup history

Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) forged a record 184-run alliance for the fourth wicket against West Indies during the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday and powered India to 317 for eight in 50 overs, its highest team total at the World Cup.

ALSO READ: Mithali Raj breaks record for most matches as captain in Women's World Cup history

The duo's stand became the highest partnership for India for any wicket in the history of the Women's World Cup, going past Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut's 175-run opening partnership against West Indies during the 2013 Women's World Cup.

The partnership was also India's highest fourth-wicket partnership in all WODIs, surpassing Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma's 137 against Australia in 2017, and the biggest fourth-wicket partnership in the history of the Women's World Cup across all teams.