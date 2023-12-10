MagazineBuy Print

WPL: Wicket of Alyssa Healy will give Kashvee Gautam most joy

Gautam, the seamer from Chandigarh, was bought for Rs 2 crore by Gujarat Giants at the auction on Saturday.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 13:54 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI

Pacer Kashvee Gautam, the most expensive uncapped Indian buy at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, says the wicket of Australian opener Alyssa Healy will bring her most joy in the upcoming edition.

Gautam, the seamer from Chandigarh, was bought for Rs 2 crore by Gujarat Giants at the auction on Saturday.

“It’s quite unbelievable at the moment. I was travelling in the team bus after practice and was informed about the auction by a teammate. The amount kept rising and I was selected.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me to showcase my skills. We have always looked up to Mithali ji. It’s a great opportunity for me to interact with her and seek tips from her,” said Gautam, referring to Giants mentor Mithali Raj, who was at the auction table.

ALSO READ | After domestic career rejuvenation at Kerala, Shreyas Gopal hopes for IPL resurgence

On the players she is excited about bowling to, Gautam said: “I think Alyssa Healy or any other foreign batter like Hayley Matthews.” Gautam was not part of the opening WPL edition but she tracked the proceedings from the sidelines and learned from them too.

“I think teams need to be more impactful in the lower middle order batting. They need to accelerate in the last 3-4 overs, so I have practiced accordingly. I have worked on range hitting. I have to be flexible with my bowling, to be able to bowl well with both the new and old balls.” She is also hoping that a good outing in WPL will lead to an India debut.

“When you start off, there are a few doubts that creep in, but as and when you start growing, you begin reaping the rewards of your hard work. The picture is clear for me now. I know I want to go on and play for India and perform well there,” said Gautam.

