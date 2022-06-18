Katherine Brunt retires from Test cricket

England seamer Katherine Brunt announced her retirement from Test cricket on Saturday.

At 36, Brunt, with 51 wickets, is England's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. She will continue playing One-Day International and Twenty20 International cricket.

Brunt, who made her Test debut in 2004, took nine wickets and scored 52 runs in her third match to help England retain the Women's Ashes after 42 years.

"I feel like as an athlete there is never an obvious time to step away from doing the thing that you love. But over the past two years thoughts of retirement have surfaced more and more, so I have decided to make a smart decision rather than an emotional one. Test cricket is my absolute passion and to retire from this format was truly a heart-breaking choice to make, but it allows me to prioritise white-ball cricket," Brunt said.

"I know that I leave it in a great place, the bowlers coming through are ready and they’re just itching to be let loose! And with the South Africa game around the corner, I’m very much looking forward to watching them from the best seat in the house," she added.