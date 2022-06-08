Mithali's coach Murthy: Glad she is leaving the game on a high

India’s finest ever women’s cricketer, Mithali Raj, announced retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday.



The 39-year-old veteran took to her Twitter handle to make this announcement and stated that she felt it was the correct time to call curtains on her playing career as the team is in the “capable hands of some very talented young players.” “The future of Indian cricket is bright,” she added.

R.S.R. Murthy, mentor and coach of Mithali for long, said she discussed with him about her retirement plans last week.



“She was feeling the time has come and I am glad that she is leaving the game on a high. I still believe she still has some years of cricket in her,” Murthy informed Sportstar.



“She achieved everything. T20 format she quit long back. The 50 ODIs World Cup was over and it was one of her dreams to win it. But, after that disappointment, she apparently thought it was time to give the

youngsters a chance,” the coach said.



Mithali also played 89 T20Is scoring 2364 runs at 37.54 avg besides 12 Tests scoring 699 runs with a career best score of 214 which was then the world record for the highest individual score in women’s cricket.