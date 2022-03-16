Women's World Cup ENG v IND: Bails don't fall as Sciver survives near dismissal

Remember when the Zing bails used in the 2019 Indian Premier League and Men's World Cup left everyone else stumped when the bails refused to fall?

Nat Sciver was at the lucky side of a similar incident in the ongoing Women's World Cup (CWC 2022), when she survived a dismissal thanks to a stubborn pair of bails.

In the 5th over, with England already without its openers, pressure was on Heather Knight and Sciver to anchor the ship. Goswami sent in a full length delivery which rolled off the pad and got an inside edge onto her stumps. Despite hitting the middle stump and rocking the stump cam, the bails did not fall.

Sciver was quick to make the lifeline count, pulling Goswami through mid wicket for a boundary right after.

Sciver's stroke of luck balances out her freak dismissal in the fixture against South Africa when she pulled Masabata Klaas to, you're reading this right, slip to be sent back to the hut. The England allrounder tried to pull a shorter delivery from the Protean pacer and ended up twisting enough to send it safely to Lizelle Lee at slips.

