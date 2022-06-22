Rumeli Dhar announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Rumeli Dhar, one of India’s prominent all-rounders, has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old Dhar burst into the scene in 2003, making her debut against England.

In her long and illustrious career, she featured in four Tests, 78 ODIs and 18 T20Is for India between 2003 and 2018. A genuine all-rounder, Dhar was accurate with her medium pace and was also a handy batter at the top order. She played a key role in taking India into the final of the 2005 World Cup in South Africa, and in the 2007 Quadrangular tournament in Chennai, Dhar opened the bowling along with Jhulan Goswami, and she impressed the cricketing fraternity with her economy rate.

A former India captain, Dhar made a comeback to the Indian team against South Africa in 2018. She was called-up earlier as a replacement for Jhulan Goswami. Many found this strange, given the fact that the Indian women’s team—following footsteps of the men’s team—too had developed a tendency to go for young blood.

But once Dhar took the field, all went silent. She showed glimpses of her past—scalping three wickets from two games—and took off in a manner, as if she was just another young gun, waiting for her moment of glory.

While Dhar was eventually left out of the national team, she continued to play domestic cricket. “I am thanking everyone who has been there for me through all the ups and downs, everyone who have loved me, my game, pushed me when I needed the most, cheered me at my worst, laughed with me, scolded me when needed. I owe each one of you for everything I am today,” Dhar wrote on social media.

She, however, promises to be associated with the sport and help youngsters, hinting at a possible entry into coaching.