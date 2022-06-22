Chamari Athapaththu: If we play to our potential, we can beat India

Sri Lanka women’s team captain Chamari Athapaththu believes that her team has the talent and the potential to beat India in the limited-overs series, beginning on Thursday.

“India has got experienced bowlers - Deepti (Sharma), Poonam (Yadav), Radha (Yadav). I know, they have not been in form over the last few months, but they can come back anytime. They know how to adjust to the conditions and manage themselves. I have plans against them and will share those thoughts with the youngsters. This is a tough tour, but if we play to our potential, we can beat India,” Athapaththu said, “We will try our best to beat India…”

The T20I series will be played in Dambulla from Thursday, followed by the ODI series, a part of the ICC Women's Championships 2022-25, in Pallekele between July 1 to 7.

“This series is very good for both the teams. The ODI series is very important because we want to bag the points (for the ICC Women’s Championship) and the T20I series as well. I know Mithali and Jhulan are not there, but Harman, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti and a lot of other players are there for India. They have a bunch of experienced players. We have played a lot of cricket against India, so we will stick to our plans and play positive cricket in the series,” she said.

The Sri Lanka captain also admits that this series will be good preparation for her team ahead of next month’s Commonwealth Games. “We have to play the Commonwealth Games in July, so this T20I series against India is really important for us… We have to improve our batting, we have quite a few young players, but they do not have experience, so this is their opportunity to showcase their talents in the format. We have to improve our fielding as well because catches win matches. The main thing is batting, so the batting coach has been working on that area, and hopefully, we can improve on that front in the series,” Athapaththu said.