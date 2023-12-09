WPL Auction 2024: Shabnim Ismail sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.20 crore

South African pace bowler Shabnim Ismail was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.20 crore during the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction held in Mumbai on Saturday.
The 35-year-old was released by UP Warriorz ahead of the second season after being snapped up by the Lucknow-based franchise for Rs. 1 crore.
Ismail represented the Hobart Hurricanes during the 2023 Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) picking up 13 wickets in 14 matches with an economy rate of 6.22.
