MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL Auction 2024: Shabnim Ismail sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.20 crore

South African pace bowler Shabnim Ismail was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.20 crore during the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 16:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shabnim Ismail of South Africa celebrates taking the wicket of Shamima Sultana of Bangladesh during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Newlands Cricket Ground.
FILE PHOTO: Shabnim Ismail of South Africa celebrates taking the wicket of Shamima Sultana of Bangladesh during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Newlands Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shabnim Ismail of South Africa celebrates taking the wicket of Shamima Sultana of Bangladesh during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Newlands Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WPL Auction 2024: Shabnim Ismail sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.20 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL Auction 2024: UP Warriorz buys England’s Dani Wyatt for Rs. 30 Lakh
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024: Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 CR
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Vrinda Dinesh goes to UPW for 1.30 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL Auction 2024: Shabnim Ismail sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.20 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment