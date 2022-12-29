Women's Cricket

Shikha Pandey T20 stats in 2022 before Women’s T20 World Cup squad selection

Shikha Pandey played 16 T20s in BCCI’s domestic tournaments during the year. She was also a part of the Queensland Premier Cricket League in Australia.

29 December, 2022 10:04 IST
FILE PHOTO: Shikha Pandey last played for India in October 2021 against Australia.

FILE PHOTO: Shikha Pandey last played for India in October 2021 against Australia. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Shikha Pandey returned to India’s women’s team when she was named in the 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February 2023.

The pacer last appeared for India in October 2021 when she played a T20I against Australia in Carrara. She was excluded from India’s Women’s ODI World Cup squad in 2022 and overlooked for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well.

READ | India squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Despite the snub from the national team, Pandey continued impressing with her performances in domestic tournaments. The 33-year-old even played a tournament in Australia.

Pandey, Goa’s captain, picked 11 wickets at an average of 10.90 in seven matches in the Inter-State Women’s T20 Competition. She impressed with the bat as well, scoring 105 runs with a highest score of 47.

In the Inter Zonal T20 Competition, playing for South Zone, Pandey picked seven wickets in five games at an average of 9.85. Even here, Pandey provided handy contributions with the bat. She scored 94 runs in five innings at an average of 23.50.

Pandey made headlines in September when she scored a hundred on debut in Australia’s Katherine Raymont Shield competition, playing for the for Wynnum Manly Cricket Club. She then returned impressive figures with the ball - 6-1-7-2.

The recently concluded Senior T20 Challenger Trophy saw Pandey pick two wickets in four matches.

Shikha Pandey’s batting stats:

TournamentMatchesInningsRunsHighestAverage
Inter-State T20771054717.50
Inter-Zonal T20559434*23.50
T20 Challenger4296*9.00

Shikha Pandey’s bowling stats:

TournamentMatchesRunsWicketsBestAverage
Inter-State T207120113-1010.90
Inter-Zonal T2056973-129.85
T20 Challenger48021-1440.00

(Source: Cricket Archive)

