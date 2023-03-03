Shikha Pandey: ‘WPL will be stepping stone towards achieving World Cup’

Shikha Pandey, the star pacer of India women’s cricket team, says the Women’s Premier League is a watershed moment for women’s cricket. The fast bowler, who will be plying her trade for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural season, expects it to be a perfect learning curve for the country’s youngsters as they share the dressing room with international superstars.

In a conversation with Sportstar, Shikha talks about the importance of WPL in women’s cricket, the role played by former cricketers and India’s unfulfilled dream of winning a World Cup.

Excerpts…

The WPL is finally here. Is this the moment you all have been waiting for?

Yes, we were very excited about it since we heard that the BCCI planned to launch the WPL for us. This is a watershed moment for women’s cricket. The two months leading up to the league were also very eventful, with the U-19 team winning the World Cup and the senior team reaching the semifinals. It’s (the WPL) the stepping stone for women’s cricket and for women’s sports all over the country, not just the cricket fraternity.

When you started your career nobody even thought of a dedicated league for women. But when you look back at the days bygone, what are your thoughts on the progress of women’s cricket?

A lot of credit goes to the former women’s cricketers for bringing the sport where it is now. Not many acknowledge them, but then we realise we are here probably because of the work that they put in.

It’s been a very eventful journey for me personally to be there for the marquee event. I am blessed to be among this generation of cricketers who are reaping the benefits of what the ex-women cricketers did for us.

It was another so-near-yet-so-far moment for the Indian team as it went down to Australia in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup? What were the takeaways from that game?

As a team, we have always believed that when you win, you don’t really learn things, but a loss at such crucial stages of a marquee event teaches you a lot. It’s just a matter of time before we get the World Cup. The U-19 team has done that already, and it’s just time we get that trophy. With WPL around, it will be a stepping stone towards that direction.

Where do you think India is falling short, and what’s the right approach to overcome that shortcoming?

We always talk about the process. That’s important, and I believe the results will follow. And with the WPL around, many domestic cricketers from India are also now getting an opportunity to play alongside international cricketers from around the world. They will probably just have a better and clear idea about their mindsets. They would probably pick people’s brains, and the more matches that they play the better it is.

As a cricketer, if I play these kinds of high-intensity matches a lot more, which are in addition to the international calendar, I think I’m giving myself a better opportunity to perform well. I know what works for me in a particular situation and what doesn’t. So it’s about just giving myself all those permutations and combinations to go out there and perform well.

This would be the first exposure to franchise cricket for a lot of young cricketers. This being a different format altogether, how do you plan to approach things and is there any advice for the youngsters?

I would try not to be diplomatic and just answer from my heart. Being involved in a tournament like this, I am happy. I am sure all the youngsters and domestic cricketers are also excited. I have played one and half years of domestic cricket, and I know they toil hard throughout the year, and for them to be rewarded for their performances is amazing. To be involved in the process is a huge thing, and it’s a first-time experience for many of us. A few Indians have played in the international leagues before, but for many, this would be a unique experience. Probably the question that you are asking will be more applicable when we get into the second season.