Supernovas vs Velocity LIVE Score, Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Punia falls as Cross strikes for VEL in first over

Welcome to the LIVE Coverage of the Women's T20 Challenge match between Supernovas and Velocity. This is Lalith Kalidas, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Deepti begins with a fuller delivery that lands right under Harleen's bat. Harleen gets a single with a push to long-on.

Deepti Sharma into the attack

SNO 5/1 in 1 over: Cross begins with a gentle loosener outside the off-stump and Punia elegantly cuts the ball past backward point for FOUR. A dot to follow. In the air and Punia holes out to cover! Slower ball sticks in the pitch for a moment and Punia mistimes a drive straight to the fielder. Harleen in at 3. Loud shout as Cross hits Harleen's pads. That was plumb in line but a faint inside-edge seems to have saved the batter.

Priya Punia c Khaka b Cross 4 (3b 1x4)

Kate Cross up with the new ball. Punia on strike.



Action begins... Velocity fielders are walking out to the field. Priya Punia and Deandra Dottin open for Supernovas.

Velocity Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia(w), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma(c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane

Supernovas Playing XI: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, V Chandu, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh

Laura Wolvaardt, Velocity: Think we have covered all the bases. This team has a completely different look to what it was last year. We got a good balance of batters and bowlers with a few senior players and youngsters as well. Think it might be a bit slower in the noon and a belter under the lights. It's nice to have her (Ayabonga Khaka) in my side, we have been spending a lot of time together.

TOSS: Velocity wins the toss, opts to bowl Deepti Sharma: We will bowl first, it will assist the spinners as it's an afternoon game. The preparations have been good. We have had 3 practice sessions and we come into the match with good practice.I am excited to lead the team. Harmanpreet Kaur: We were looking to bat first anyway. We need to post a good total again. There were a lot of positives in yesterday's match. We are going with the same XI.

3:00PM IST: Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma the middle for the toss

Toss coming up at 3PM..

Pitch Report: The pitch continues to hold some grass on the pitch and may not be conducive for the spinners. There will be enough carry and the extra skid will favour the batters. An afternoon start also rules out the effectiveness of dew.

2:37PM IST: Will Deepti Sharma's spring a surprise over the Supernovas?

Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma. - SPORTZPICS

1:55PM IST: Can Harmanpreet's Supernovas brave the tough road to the final with back-to-back wins on successive days?

SUPERNOVAS vs VELOCITY MATCH PREVIEW

Barely 16-odd hours after opening the 2022 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge with a win against defending champion Trailblazers, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas will take on Velocity at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Kaur has been raving about her side’s bowling potency, enough to opting to bat first against a batting-heavy opponent. “It’s our first game and we want to bat freely. We have a decent bowling side and later on, they’ll do the job for us,” Kaur said at the toss on Monday.

Supernovas managed 163 in its 20 overs - underwhelming given the opening spurt provided by Deandra Dottin and Priya Punia (50-run opening stand). In hindsight, Kaur was right to prioritise batting, because partnerships were regularly broken, there were one too many miscommunication-related runouts, and a team looking at a 180+ score settled for a par score, courtesy of some damage control by Kaur.

READ: Veda Krishnamurthy: Hope RCB makes statement by fielding team in Women's IPL

The bowling meanwhile, despite the reputed names in the lineup, took some time to warm up to the task. Despite the big draws ahead of the game being the spin combo of Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar led the onslaught, removing Smriti Mandhana and Hayley Matthews en route to her 4/12.

Deepti Sharma’s Velocity would have been taking notes all through. The side on paper comes across as the most balanced of the three, with the firepower of Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt, and Shafali Verma and spinners like Aarti Kedar and Maya Sonawane, who finished among the top of the bowling pile in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy for Maharashtra, in their ranks.

ALSO READ: WT20 Challenge: Supernovas quashes Trailblazers with 49-run win

In Kate Cross and Sneh Rana, the team not only have viable members of the leadership group but also two handy all-rounders alongside skipper Sharma herself. Ayabonga Khaka’s pace is another valued asset and she will hope to be as effective as Vastrakar was to help keep the Supernovas batting quiet.

Three matches (at the most in this tournament for a team) are too few to have constructively discuss batting orders but with the quick outfield and the surface proving easy for batters to get going on, one should not be surprised if the batters, especially the names in the roster for this game, to do all the talking.

- Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

SUPERNOVAS VS VELOCITY Predicted XIs

Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), KP Navgire, Natthakan Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane

SUPERNOVAS VS VELOCITY Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi. Velocity: Deepti Sharma (C), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, Kiran Navgire, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

WHERE TO WATCH SUPERNOVAS VS VELOCITY, IPL 2022 LIVE?

The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match between Velocity and Supernovas will be telecast live on the Star Sports network from 3:30pm. You can also follow the game on Disney+ Hotstar.