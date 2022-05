Supernovas vs Velocity, WT20 Challenge LIVE Updates: Dream11 prediction, fantasy team picks, streaming

Supernovas takes on Velocity in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

SUPERNOVAS vs VELOCITY PLAYING XI PREDICTION

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Alana King, Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Meghna Singh, V Chandu

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Simran Bahadur

SUPERNOVAS vs VELOCITY DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PICKS Wicketkeeper: Taniya Bhatia Batters: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire (c) All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Pooja Vastrakar Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Radha Yadav Team Composition: VEL 6:5 SNO Credits Left: 0.5

SUPERNOVAS vs VELOCITY SQUADS

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi. Velocity: Deepti Sharma (C), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, Kiran Navgire, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra



WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 final match between Velocity and Supernovas will be telecast live on the Star Sports network from 3:30pm IST. You can also follow the game on Disney+ Hotstar.