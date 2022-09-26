Women's Cricket

Taniya Bhatia alleges theft at Indian team’s London hotel

Taniya Bhatia was a part of the Indian women’s team who beat England 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series.

26 September, 2022 19:18 IST
Taniya Bhatia has called for prompt investigation into the incident.

India wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia, in a tweet on Monday, alleged theft at the team’s official hotel in London.

Bhatia was a part of the Indian women’s team which beat England 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series. The side won a bilateral ODI series in England for the first time in 23 years.

”Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women’s Cricket team,” she said in her social media post.

The cricketer expressed her disappointment in the handling of the incident by the Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale which she called the ‘preferred hotel partner’ of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

