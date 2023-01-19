The group stage of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 ended on Thursday, January 19. Out of the 16 teams that took part in the group stage, only 12 (top three from each group) will advance to the next round. The four table toppers - Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and India - were undefeated in the group stage.

After being stunned in its opener by Bangladesh, Australia won its following two matches to seal its Super Six spot. Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa were the other teams that lost a solitary game en route to qualification for the next round. Meanwhile, USA, Zimbabwe, Indonesia and Scotland failed to register a single win.

GROUP A

Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR Bangladesh 3 3 0 6 0.759 Australia 3 2 1 4 3.015 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 2 -1.814 USA 3 0 3 0 -1.572

GROUP B

Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR England 3 3 0 6 6.083 Pakistan 3 2 1 4 0.407 Rwanda 3 1 2 2 -1.915 Zimbabwe 3 0 3 0 -4.890

GROUP C

Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR New Zealand 3 3 0 6 5.865 West Indies 3 2 1 4 0.044 Ireland 3 1 2 2 -0.755 Indonesia 3 0 3 0 -3.596

GROUP D