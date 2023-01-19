Women's Cricket

Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Final standings after group stage matches; India tops Group D

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Here are the final standings after the group stage of the tournament. Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and India were undefeated and topped their table.

Team Sportstar
19 January, 2023 19:39 IST
Captains of the participating teams pose with the trophy ahead of the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Captains of the participating teams pose with the trophy ahead of the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

The group stage of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 ended on Thursday, January 19. Out of the 16 teams that took part in the group stage, only 12 (top three from each group) will advance to the next round. The four table toppers - Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and India - were undefeated in the group stage.

After being stunned in its opener by Bangladesh, Australia won its following two matches to seal its Super Six spot. Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa were the other teams that lost a solitary game en route to qualification for the next round. Meanwhile, USA, Zimbabwe, Indonesia and Scotland failed to register a single win.

GROUP A

TeamsMatchesWonLost PointsNRR
Bangladesh33060.759
Australia32143.015
Sri Lanka3122-1.814
USA3030-1.572

GROUP B

TeamsMatchesWonLost PointsNRR
England330 66.083
Pakistan32140.407
Rwanda 3122-1.915
Zimbabwe3030-4.890

GROUP C

TeamsMatchesWonLostPointsNRR
New Zealand33065.865
West Indies32140.044
Ireland3122-0.755
Indonesia 3030-3.596

GROUP D

TeamsMatchesWonLost PointsNRR
India33064.039
South Africa32141.102
UAE3122-2.480
Scotland3030-2.525

