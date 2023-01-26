U19 Women’s T20 World Cup: India through to semifinal, to face New Zealand for spot in the final

India is through to the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup after big wins for England and Bangladesh in their final Super Six fixtures sealed the top four slots in the tournament underway in South Africa.

India takes on New Zealand while England takes on Australia for the two final spots. The semifinals will be held on Friday.

WHO’S IN, WHO’S OUT

England’s crushing win over West Indies ensured that they finished top of Group 2 ahead of New Zealand, meaning they will face the second-placed team from Group 1, Australia.

Bangladesh’s brilliant win over UAE completed their superb showing at the tournament but was unable to boost the team’s net run rate sufficiently to overhaul Australia in second place in Group 1. The loss to South Africa last time out ultimately proved to be Bangladesh’s undoing, as the Tigresses exited the competition.

It was India who finished top of a competitive Group 1. They will face New Zealand in the semi-finals after the Kiwis finished behind England on net run rate in Group 2.

The winners of those two matches will face off in Sunday’s final, which will also be held in Potchefstroom.

Confirmed Semi-Final Fixtures

Friday 27 January, 10 am local time – India v New Zealand

Friday 27 January, 13:45 pm local time – England v Australia

Where to watch India’s knockout games

Fancode has been streaming all the games from the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and will continue to do so for the semifinal and final. The semifinal fixtures are also expected to telecast on the Star Sports Network.