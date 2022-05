Velocity vs Trailblazers LIVE, WT20 Challenge 2022: Playing XI, Dream11 prediction, toss, squads, stats

Velocity faces Trailblazers in the final league stage match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

VELOCITY vs TRAILBLAZERS PLAYING XI PREDICTION

Velocity: Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Kate Cross

Trailblazers: Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Salma Khatun, Sabbhineni Meghana, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophia Dunkley

VELOCITY vs TRAILBLAZERS DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PICKS

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma (c), Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana (vc) All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Salma Khatun Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kate Cross, Radha Yadav Team Composition: VEL 6:5 TBL Credits Left: 0.5

TRAILBLAZERS vs VELOCITY SQUADS

Velocity Squad: Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma(c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Keerthi James, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Aarti Kedar, Pranavi Chandra Trailblazers Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Saika Ishaque, Shradda Bhau Pokharkar, Sujata Mallik



WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match between Velocity and Trailblazers will be telecast live on the Star Sports network from 7:30pm IST. You can also follow the game on Disney+ Hotstar.