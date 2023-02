Women’s T20 World Cup BAN vs SL LIVE Score: Sultana, Khatun fall; Bangladesh going steady

Bangladesh begins its T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka. Chamari Athapaththu’s side comes in with a 3-run win over South Africa in the tournament opener under its belt and will hope to go 2 in 2.

TOSS: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first

SQUADS

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Kaushani Nuthyangana

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter