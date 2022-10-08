Women's Cricket

Women’s Asia Cup: Shafali Verma creates world record, becomes youngest player to score 1000 T20I runs

Team Sportstar
08 October, 2022 20:17 IST
Ranked seventh in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, Shafali Verma scored a 44-ball 55 as India beat Bangladesh by 59 runs and qualified for the semifinals of 2022 Women’s Asia Cup on Saturday.

Photo Credit: PTI

Shafali Verma reached the milestone aged 18 years and 253 days and went past Jemimah Rodrigues’ record, who had completed 1000 T20I career runs at 21 years and 32 days in October 2021.

Shafali Verma became the youngest batter in women’s cricket to complete 1000 T20I career runs during India’s Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday.

Verma reached the milestone aged 18 years and 253 days and went past teammate Jemimah Rodrigues’ record, who had completed 1000 T20I career runs at the age of 21 years and 32 days in October 2021.

Ranked seventh in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, Verma scored a 44-ball 55 as India beat Bangladesh by 59 runs and qualified for the semifinals of the continental event.

Verma also became the fifth Indian batter in women’s cricket to enter the 1000-run club in T20Is and joined captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Rodrigues. Mithali holds the record for the fastest Indian to score 1000 T20I runs and reached the mark in 40 innings.

