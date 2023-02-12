Neighbours and Group 2 rivals Pakistan and India will get their respective World Cup campaigns underway in a high-profile encounter in Cape Town.

The match, which will be the fourth of the tournament, could have big implications on the outcome of Group 2, with India starting the World Cup as one of the favourites to reach the final in a fortnight’s time.

Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs in the tournament opener and will hope to run over Bangladesh in the second match on Sunday.

Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka twice in eight matches in women’s T20Is, though the last of those came way back in 2014. Bangladesh will look be looking to end both their ruts dating back to 2014 with a win against Sri Lanka on 12 February.

MATCH DETAILS:

Match #4: India vs Pakistan, Newlands

Time: 6:30pm IST

Match #5: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Newlands

Time: 10.30pm IST

WHERE TO WATCH THE WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2023?

Catch live telecasts of the matches from the Women’s T20 World Cup on the Star Sports Network. The matches can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.