Women’s U19 World Cup: Soppadhandhi named replacement for Gala in India squad

The laceration of Gala’s right thumb required stitches and ruled her out of participating in the remainder of the tournament. 

17 January, 2023 19:28 IST
The Event Technical Committee of the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup on Tuesday approved Yashasri Soppadhandhi as a replacement for Hurley Gala in the India squad.

“The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee,” read an ICC statement.

In the ongoing tournament the committee consists of Sarah Edgar (Chair), Snehal Pradhan, Sivuyile Mqingwana, Claire Terblanche, Lydia Greenway, and Stacy-Ann King.

