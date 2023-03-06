WPL 2023 Points table: Standings updated after UPW vs GG

All five teams of the Women’s Premier League have now had game time in the inaugural season of India’s premier women’s franchise tournament.

Mumbai Indians lit up the opening day of the league with a mammoth 143-run win over Gujarat Giants. Delhi Capitals followed it up with a 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore but the icing on the weekend of games has to be UP Warriorz’s last-over thriller against Gujarat Giants which saw Alyssa Healy’s side come out on top by three wickets with a ball to spare.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: