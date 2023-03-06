WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table: Standings updated after UPW vs GG

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants game in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
06 March, 2023 07:46 IST
Captains of the five teams with the trophy during the Inaugural WPL season

Captains of the five teams with the trophy during the Inaugural WPL season | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

All five teams of the Women’s Premier League have now had game time in the inaugural season of India’s premier women’s franchise tournament.

Mumbai Indians lit up the opening day of the league with a mammoth 143-run win over Gujarat Giants. Delhi Capitals followed it up with a 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore but the icing on the weekend of games has to be UP Warriorz’s last-over thriller against Gujarat Giants which saw Alyssa Healy’s side come out on top by three wickets with a ball to spare.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants:

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians1102+7.150
2Delhi Capitals 1102+3.000
3UP Warriorz1102+0.374
4Royal Challengers Bangalore1010-3.000
5Gujarat Giants2020-3.765

