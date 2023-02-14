Women's Cricket

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants takes on Mumbai Indians in season opener

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League on March 4.

Team Sportstar
14 February, 2023 19:09 IST
Charlotte Edwards Head Coach of Mumbai Indians and Mithali Raj Mentor and Advisor of Gujarat giants during the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on the 13th February

Charlotte Edwards Head Coach of Mumbai Indians and Mithali Raj Mentor and Advisor of Gujarat giants during the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on the 13th February | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture of the Women’s Premier League on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the inaugural season of India’s flagship franchise T20 tournament.

The 2023 season will feature a total of 20 league games and two playoff fixtures which will be played in a 23-day window.

In its inaugural edition, five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore & UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit. 

On Sunday, 5 th March 2023, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

India’s Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for INR 3.40 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 Crore while the rest of the stars from India and around the globe too made the cut in one of the five franchises.

Among the foreign players, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt were the top buys as they were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 Crore respectively. From the India U-19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup winning captain, Shafali Verma was the top buy, sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore. 

There will be four double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. 

The Final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21 st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24 th March.

The Final of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26 th March.

Here are the full fixtures for WPL 2023.

DATEFIXTUREVENUETIME IN IST
March 4Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai IndiansDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 5Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi CapitalsBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai3.30PM
March 5UP Warriorz vs Gujarat GiantsDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 6Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BangaloreBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
March 7Delhi Capitals vs UP WarriorzDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 8Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers BangaloreBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
March 9Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 10Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP WarriorzBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
March 11Gujarat Giants vs Delhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 12UP Warriorz vs Mumbai IndiansBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
March 13Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers BangaloreDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 14Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat GiantsBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
March 15UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers BangaloreDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 16Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat GiantsBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
March 17REST DAYREST DAY REST DAY
March 18Mumbai Indians vs UP WarriorzDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai3.30PM
March 18Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat GiantsBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
March 19REST DAYREST DAYREST DAY
March 20Gujarat Giants vs UP WarriorzBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai3.30PM
March 20Mumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 21Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai IndiansDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai3.30PM
March 21UP Warriorz vs Delhi CapitalsBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
BREAKBREAKBREAKBREAK
March 24ELIMINATORDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 26FINALBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM

