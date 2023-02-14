Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture of the Women’s Premier League on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the inaugural season of India’s flagship franchise T20 tournament.

The 2023 season will feature a total of 20 league games and two playoff fixtures which will be played in a 23-day window.

In its inaugural edition, five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore & UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit.

On Sunday, 5 th March 2023, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

India’s Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for INR 3.40 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 Crore while the rest of the stars from India and around the globe too made the cut in one of the five franchises.

Among the foreign players, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt were the top buys as they were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 Crore respectively. From the India U-19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup winning captain, Shafali Verma was the top buy, sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore.

There will be four double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21 st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24 th March.

The Final of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26 th March.

Here are the full fixtures for WPL 2023.