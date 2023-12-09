WPL 2024 will be held in one state: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is likely to be held between February 22 and March 17. However, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, the tournament will be held in ‘one state’ this time around, keeping the logistical challenges in mind.

“The tournament will start in February, and in terms of the venues, we will hold it in one state. For us, logistics is very important for us this time around. Next time, we will figure it out,” Shah told reporters after the auction on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Women’s cricket will get huge boost if WPL 2024 is held in multiple venues: Mithali Raj

Earlier, there was a buzz that the tournament could be held in Mumbai and Bengaluru. However, Shah did not particularly reveal where the matches would be played. “We have Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh. There are so many places where we can host matches. In Gujarat also, we can do it in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and in Vadodara after a few years,” he said.

With three venues in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and one in Pune, Maharashtra remains the front-runner to host the games, even though Shah said a decision will be taken after consulting the franchises.

“This is basically a joint call between the franchise and the BCCI. We will sit together and decide…”

“This time, the WPL will be even more successful. The way two uncapped Indian players earned big, it shows how the franchises have gone for Indian players…” Shah said.

The BCCI secretary also revealed that the IPL will begin in the last week of March and will ‘get over in late May’.