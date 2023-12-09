Women’s cricket will get huge boost if WPL 2024 is held in multiple venues: Mithali Raj

Amid buzz that the Women’s Premier League (WPL) could be held across two venues - Mumbai and Bengaluru - in February next year, former India captain and Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj believes that it would be a boost for women’s cricket if the tournament is held in multiple venues.

“That way, we can also build our fan base as a new franchise. We can also develop a fan base at home. It gives us an opportunity to show women’s cricket to a new audience,” Mithali said on Saturday on the sidelines of the auction.

Last season, the entire tournament was held in Mumbai due to logistical issues. However, this time around, the franchises want to take the tournament beyond just one destination. “If it’s in a different city, it gives fans a chance to turn up to the stadiums and watch their favourite players and teams. Players can also interact and create a fan base. It develops and boosts women’s cricket,” Mithali said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Luke Williams also echoed similar sentiments. Recently, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said that it would be nice to have matches in Bengaluru, and Williams agreed with the skipper. “To play a game in Bengaluru will be absolutely superb. We will wait and see if there are any matches in Bengaluru. That will be so good for our fans,” he said.

Last season, when the matches were held in Mumbai, fans turned up in large numbers, and whenever Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore featured in a game, it was a packed house.

The IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal, however, told Sportstar that a decision will be taken keeping all factors in mind. “If it is possible to host it in a multi-city format, that would be better for the fans and the franchises, since there is a fan base. But it all depends on how much time is available and the logistical challenges,” he said.

However, going forward, the BCCI plans to conduct WPL fixtures in as many venues as possible to tap into the local market.