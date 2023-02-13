Women's Cricket

WPL Auction: Jemimah Rodrigues sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore

WPL Auction: India batter Jemimah Rodrigues was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore at the Women’s Premier League Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 15:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jemimah Rodrigues.

FILE PHOTO: Jemimah Rodrigues. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues was signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Jemimah was involved in a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. Mumbai Indians made an entry at INR 1.6 crore before Delhi eventually sealed the bid.

Jemimah made her T20I debut in 2018 and has racked up over 1600 runs in the format. Jemimah is also the second-fastest Indian woman to reach 1000 T20I runs, only behind Mithali Raj.

On Sunday, Jemimah helped India start its T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note as her unbeaten half-century helped the team beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Cape Town.

