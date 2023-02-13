WPL auction: RCB signs Ellyse Perry for Rs 1.7 crore

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.7 crore at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Monday. RCB has also signed Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.4 crore and Sophie Devine for Rs 50 lakh.

Mike Hesson, RCB Director of Cricket, said: “Everyone knows Mandhana and Perry, we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get. we’re very happy to get such quality players. it’s a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and Devine. Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions so highly likely [she’ll be captain].”

Perry has been one of the leading all-rounders in the game. She has scored 1515 runs in 134 T20Is with seven fifties and has 120 wickets at 5.84.

Perry plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League and Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

Perry has also represented Australia at a football World Cup, becoming the first woman to represent the country in World Cups in two disciplines.

IPL franchise owners Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore all bought WPL teams, while the other two teams are the Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz