WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants looks to keep momentum going against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants, which displayed a rather casual approach in its first few matches, takes on an undeterred Delhi Capitals in the ninth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai .

While the Giants won its previous match against a faulty RCB, it has made noise for all the wrong reasons against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, beginning the campaign in the inaugural season of the WPL.

Giants’ first match turned out to be a walk in the park for Mumbai, which hammered it by a mammoth 143 runs after the former’s batting line-up fell like ninepins, chasing a colossus 208. Experienced batters like Ashleigh Gardner and Harleen Deol fell for a duck, while the rest could manage single digits, except for D. Hemalatha, who scored a 28 off 23.

Even though the Giants’ batters put up an improved show against Warriorz, with Harleen displaying a glimpse of what she is capable of, playing a quickfire 46 off 32, there immerged a common problem- its batters misfired against the spinners.

With the captaincy baton being handed over to Sneh Rana after Beth Mooney was ruled out of the tournament owing to a calf injury, the Giants rose from the ashes in a match-up against bottom-placed RCB, with both teams more desperate than the other to get their first win.

After an off day against Warriorz, Sophia Dunkley reached her peak form as she scored the fastest fifty of the WPL, coming off just 18 balls. With Dunkley eventually finishing on 65 and Harleen smashing 67, the Giants registered its first win of the WPL.

Giants would be delighted to have Laura Wolvaardt in the squad to give its top-order a cushioning it needs to do well against DC.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals has been reaping the benefits of a splendid auction. The first match saw Capitals’ World Cup-winning captain duo, albeit of different levels of experience, Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, score 72 off 43 and 84 off 45, respectively, when Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with valuable 39 and 22, helping DC reach 223.

With its middle order in good form, DC piled on big scores in its game against UP Warriorz, despite Shafali falling early to Tahlia McGrath, with Rodrigues, Alice Capsey and Jess Jonassen helping the side to post a 200-plus total for the second successive time.

However, DC batters failed to sustain in their last match against Mumbai as a near-perfect bowling attack led by the experienced spinner Saika Ishaque did not allow it to capitalise on a good start given by Meg Lanning. Saika took three wickets and received ample support from another spiner Hayley Matthews who helped bundle out DC for 105.

It is safe to say quality spin is an issue for the Capitals, and Gujarat’s bowlers would want to capitalise on that.

On the bowling front, the availability of USA pacer Tara Norris not only helps DC field five overseas players making use of the WPL’s policy but also gives it an edge.

Norris got a five-for in her first game, helping DC emerge victorious in its first match against RCB. In the following matches, however, experienced hands such as Shikha Pandey, Kapp, and Jonassen provided DC with crucial breakthroughs.

The Giants, meanwhile, will hope for a good show from its bowlers against DC because a win today would mean it is well on its way to the playoffs, despite losing two of its previous three matches.

The task could be an uphill battle for Gujarat, but with a win in its last match, captaincy woes sorted and the addition of Wolvaardt, it will hope to walk in with more confidence than earlier in the tournament.

As for DC, it may be an opportunity for the home girls Rodrigues and Hemalatha to get the big scores they have been building towards to close the gap with first placed -Mumbai Indians.