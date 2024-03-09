MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat Giants looks to keep campaign alive against confident Mumbai Indians

A victory for the Beth Mooney-led side would keep it alive in the tournament but its fate rests entirely in the hands of other teams.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 12:21 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt’s seamless start against Royal Challengers Bangalore will be something the side wants to replicate against MI too.
Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt’s seamless start against Royal Challengers Bangalore will be something the side wants to replicate against MI too. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt’s seamless start against Royal Challengers Bangalore will be something the side wants to replicate against MI too. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

A degree of predictability has plagued the Women’s Premier League (WPL) across both legs of the tournament this season.

In Bengaluru, the template was to win the toss and chase, while the opposite has been the decision of choice at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

ALSO READ |Meet Meera, the jersey seller travelling across India promoting women’s cricket

Expectations have come to be attached with teams and matchups. Gujarat Giants, after four losses, was expected to leave a deeper wedge at the bottom of the table, a slab it has struggled to progress from since last season.

After comfortable wins early on, sides like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the teams of choice for fans dabbling in some playoffs soothsaying.

If their 19-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore is anything to go by, Giants are excited to break old patterns and, at the very least, prove to be chaos merchants in a tight finish, when they come up against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

A victory for the Beth Mooney-led side would keep it alive in the tournament but its fate rests entirely in the hands of other teams.

Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt’s seamless start against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which set the tone for Giants’ only win thus far, will be something the side wants to replicate against MI too.

They’ll have a harder time getting going against the express pace of Shabnim Ismail and a few smart spin options Harmanpreet Kaur employs in the PowerPlay.

This would be a handy time for Phoebe Litchfield to find her mojo as Giants are missing a confident middle-order anchor who can take off once the openers depart.

ALSO READ |Be a Jemimah Rodrigues and you’ll be fine: A lesson on the power of self-belief

Against RCB, Giants took a few bizarre calls in terms of batting line-up when it came to piling on the runs in the last two overs. Faith on big hitters like Kathryn Bryce and a horses for courses approach in assigning talent to match situations are key.

MI is in a ‘why fix it if it ain’t broke’ phase, with a largely settled playing eleven. With Ismail, Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar all regularly among the wickets, MI will have its plans laid out for the Giants’ unsteady batting order.

While MI’s top order has fired in turns, the confident hitting of Amanjot Kaur and S. Sajana are fail-safes should things go wrong at the top.

With two games each played on two strips, all eyes will be on the third, which will again shorten the boundary drastically on one side.

After the thriller that was UP Warriorz’ one-run coup against Delhi Capitals, local crowds will hope for an encore on Saturday.

Related Topics

WPL 2024 /

Gujarat Giants /

Mumbai Indians /

Beth Mooney /

Harmanpreet Kaur /

Shabnim Ismail /

Pooja Vastrakar /

Amelia Kerr /

Amanjot Kaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: England 105/5, Ashwin removes Stokes to pick his fourth
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat Giants looks to keep campaign alive against confident Mumbai Indians
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship
    Reuters
  4. Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies to subdue Arnaldi in second round
    AFP
  5. IND vs ENG: Evergreen Anderson scales Mount 700 in pristine Dharamsala
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat Giants looks to keep campaign alive against confident Mumbai Indians
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. WPL 2024: The Deepti Sharma show helps UP Warriorz steal one-run win from Delhi Capitals
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma takes hat-trick; becomes first Indian to do so in Women’s Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Meet Meera, the jersey seller travelling across India promoting women’s cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to continue winning streak, faces UP Warriorz
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: England 105/5, Ashwin removes Stokes to pick his fourth
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat Giants looks to keep campaign alive against confident Mumbai Indians
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship
    Reuters
  4. Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies to subdue Arnaldi in second round
    AFP
  5. IND vs ENG: Evergreen Anderson scales Mount 700 in pristine Dharamsala
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment